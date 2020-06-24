Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC elections on top agenda in latest board meeting

The elections of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will the topmost priority in the latest board meeting of the apex cricketing body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:21 IST
ICC elections on top agenda in latest board meeting
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The elections of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will the topmost priority in the latest board meeting of the apex cricketing body. ICC's board meeting will take place tomorrow, and various topics will be up for discussion including the fate of the T20 World Cup.

However, the sources within the ICC told ANI that the topmost priority is to find out as to who will replace the outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar. "The topmost priority and agenda for the board meeting will be to discuss as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman. This meeting of the board members will discuss everything, ranging from the update on T20 World Cup to resumption of cricket but the main focus will be on the process of election," sources within the ICC told ANI.

"There is no guarantee if everything will be finalised in the meeting tomorrow," the source added. Over the past few months, there has been severe speculation as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as the ICC chairman.

Earlier, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith caused a huge stir among the cricketing fraternity as he publicly vouched for Sourav Ganguly to head the ICC. However, it is important to note Ganguly has not said anything about wanting to head the ICC.

Earlier this month, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was also picked by some to head the ICC. However, Mani told ANI that he was never in the running for the job.

"I was never in the running, I do not aspire for the role and I only came back to serve Pakistan cricket," Mani had told ANI. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and the current chairperson Shashank Manohar has already clarified that he is not seeking a tenure extension. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hetero set to deliver 20,000 vials of generic Remdesivir

Hyderabad, June 24 PTIFollowing the approval of Covfir, the generic version of Remdesivir, by the Drug Controller General of India DCGI, Hetero Healthcare Limited is set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 e...

Govt approves Rs 15,000cr infra fund for dairy, poultry and meat units

The government on Wednesday announced a new Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of dairy, poultry and meat processing units. A decision in this regard was ...

WABAG signs Rs 278 cr contract for water supply management in Bhagalpur

Water treatment player WABAG on Wednesday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 278 crore for water supply management in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank.VA Tech WABAG WABAG...signed a contract with Bih...

Twitter issues public interest notice on Trump's tweet warning against protesters

Twitter has issued a public interest notice after US President said that the protesters attempting to set up an autonomous zone in Washington DC would be met with serious force. Earlier, Trump had tweeted There will never be an Autonomous Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020