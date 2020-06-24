Left Menu
David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares extend contracts with Arsenal

English football club Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed that defenders David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have agreed to extend their contracts beyond the end of this season.

24-06-2020
Arsenal logo. Image Credit: ANI

English football club Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed that defenders David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have agreed to extend their contracts beyond the end of this season. In addition, midfielder Dani Ceballos has extended his loan from Real Madrid until the end of the current 2019-20 season.

"David Luiz, who signed from Chelsea last summer, has agreed a new one-year deal. Pablo will complete his formal move from Flamengo on a long-term deal when the transfer window opens next month. Cedric will also join us permanently on a long-term deal from Southampton," the Premier League club said in a statement. "I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future. They have been part of the long-term technical plan Mikel and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad," Technical director Edu said."David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone," he added.

Arsenal are at the tenth spot with 40 points in 30 games and will next face Southampton on Thursday, June 25. Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League standings with 83 points, 23 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp led-side are just five points from England's top-flight title after 30 years.

They will next face Crystal Palace midnight tonight and after that, they will play against Manchester City on July 3. (ANI)

