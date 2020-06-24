Knicks name William 'World Wide Wes' Wesley as VP

William Wesley is reuniting with team president Leon Rose and will serve as executive vice president and senior adviser of the New York Knicks. Wesley, a former agent known in the professional basketball world as "World Wide Wes," worked with Rose at CAA as a consultant with coaching clientele.

"We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family," Rose said in a news release Wednesday. "He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks." The Knicks rebuilt their front office with Rose and general manager Scott Perry set to call the shots. But Wesley is widely known as an influencer and relationship builder who is likely to be on the front lines when the Knicks begin pursuing free agents in October.

"My long history with and respect for (owner) Jim Dolan and Leon Rose, as well as the chance to be part of the New York Knicks, made this an opportunity I wanted to pursue," Wesley said. "I look forward to joining the current staff and moving the organization toward a successful future." Depending on the contract of Julius Randle, the Knicks could be operating with more than $30 million in salary cap space.

The 55-year-old Wesley is a constant presence at major basketball events with strong ties to some of the top coaches in college basketball, including John Calipari at Kentucky. --Field Level Media