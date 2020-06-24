Left Menu
Development News Edition

Having women in all governance structures a key element of World Athletics' reforms: Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says a key element of his organisation's reforms has been to recognise the importance of having women in all governance structures. More than 900 women technical officials took part in the seminar. He said: "Nothing was more important than the key element in World Athletics reforms that recognises the importance of having women in all our governance structures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:47 IST
Having women in all governance structures a key element of World Athletics' reforms: Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says a key element of his organisation's reforms has been to recognise the importance of having women in all governance structures. Coe took part in a five-day online seminar for women technical officials organised earlier this month by Athletics Federation of India and South Asian Athletics Federation. More than 900 women technical officials took part in the seminar.

He said: "Nothing was more important than the key element in World Athletics reforms that recognises the importance of having women in all our governance structures. "We have led the way in the work that we have been undertaking in the World Athletics Council and our Area Associations," he was quoted as saying in the June Newsletter of the AFI. The 63-year-old Coe, a double Olympic gold medallist, also encouraged women to become technical officials in a big way.

"A large part of our roadmap is to create better partnerships with the people in our sport, including technical officials, volunteers, parents, athletes and stakeholders. "The importance of making sure that while we are encouraging technical officials, we are also encouraging women to take up that role and make a massive contribution. This is a powerful step in the right direction," he said. AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said it was Coe's vision to have women play an equal role in the conduct of the sport.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to 5,080 per course based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients, a U.S. drug pricing group suggested on Wednesday, raising its prior recommendation of around 4,500.The Boston-bas...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; death toll 1,378

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With 15 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were d...

War crimes prosecutor indicts Kosovo president Thaci

A special prosecutors office dealing with Kosovos 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule said on Wednesday it had indicted Kosovo President Hashim Thaci for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including nearly 100 murders. The Spe...

U.S. activists decry first known wrongful arrest blamed on face recognition

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday. Robert Williams sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020