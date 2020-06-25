Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Burnley fan behind 'White Lives Matter' banner sacked from job - reports

A Lancashire Police investigation into the incident found that no criminal act had taken place. The banner has been strongly condemned by Burnley Football Club who have said those involved will be banned for live from their matches.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:43 IST
Soccer-Burnley fan behind 'White Lives Matter' banner sacked from job - reports

The Burnley fan who took responsibility for the "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner displayed from a plane above the Etihad Stadium has been fired from his job, British media reported on Wednesday. Jake Hepple, 24, who stated on Facebook that he had been involved in the incident which took place at the start of Burnley's Premier League match at Manchester City on Monday, was dismissed by aerospace manufacturer Paradigm Precision.

The company said in a statement that it "did not condone or tolerate racism in any form". The banner was a response to the "Black Lives Matter" campaign which has been widely supported by Premier League clubs.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported Hepple's girlfriend Megan Rambadt, who worked at Solace Foot Health and Reflexology, was also sacked after she refused to attend racial sensitivity training. A Lancashire Police investigation into the incident found that no criminal act had taken place.

The banner has been strongly condemned by Burnley Football Club who have said those involved will be banned for live from their matches. Since the restart of the season after the COVID-19 stoppage Premier League players have worn "Black Lives Matter" on their shirts in place of their names and taken a symbolic knee before kickoff.

This follows the league formally joining the international protest campaign sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. Hepple, 24, told the Daily Mail that there had been an "over-reaction" to the incident.

"We were not trying to offend the movement or black people. I believe that it's also important to acknowledge that white lives matter too. That's all we were trying to say," he said. "I stand by this banner and what it says 100 percent. I'm not sorry at all and I'm not ashamed of what I've done," he added.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga Gaming and Virtus.pro secured upper-bracket playoff berths Wednesday during Stage 3 of the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit...

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesman

Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains ...

Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change

The state of Minnesota on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil Corp and Koch Industries for what it called a decades-long campaign to deceive the public about climate change. The lawsuit is the lat...

CCEA approves additional investment of Rs 909 cr by ONGC Videsh in Myanmar gas project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA on Wednesday approved an additional investment by ONGC Videsh OVL towards further development of Shwe oil and gas project in Myanmar. An official release said that the CCEA has approved an addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020