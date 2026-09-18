Floyd Samba's Stellar Debut Ignites Manchester City

In an electrifying debut, Floyd Samba left a mark in Manchester City's history by scoring twice and earning the man of the match accolade during a commanding 5-0 victory over Norwich City in the League Cup.

Promoted to the first team by manager Enzo Maresca, the 17-year-old midfielder transitioned seamlessly into an unfamiliar number nine role, striking first with a precise header in the 28th minute. Samba's stellar performance continued with a 20-yard shot curving into the net during the second half.

Samba reflected on his debut, expressing disbelief and excitement for his promising career ahead. He credited the established first-team players for their guidance, whose encouraging words bolstered his confidence. Manchester City is set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round next month.