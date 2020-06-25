Thunder sign G Dort to multi-year contract
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract, general manager Sam Presti said Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. The 6-foot-3 rookie has appeared in 29 games (21 starts) this season, averaging 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game. The Thunder are 16-5 with Dort in the starting lineup.
The 21-year-old Montreal native scored a career-best 23 points on Jan. 29 at Sacramento, including five 3-pointers. Undrafted in 2019, Dort signed a two-way contract with the Thunder last July after earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in his lone season at Arizona State.
Oklahoma City (40-24) was in fifth place in the Western Conference when the regular season was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Thunder are scheduled to participate in the league's 22-team restart next month near Orlando, Fla. --Field Level Media
