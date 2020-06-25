Left Menu
Soccer-Vojvodina beat Partizan to win Serbian Cup

Last season's winners Partizan fought back from 2-0 down in regular time but Uros Vitas and Sasa Zdjelar blazed their penalties over the bar in the shootout while Vojvodina converted all their spot-kicks. Both teams have clinched Europa League qualifying berths while champions Red Star Belgrade will enter the Champions League preliminary rounds.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 01:47 IST
Vojvodina Novi Sad won the Serbian Cup on Wednesday as they beat Partian Belgrade 4-2 on penalties after the clash ended 2-2 following regular and extra time in the Balkan nation's last competitive match of the season.

Vojvodina appeared to have done enough to win the cup final in regular time after goals from Miljan Vukadinovic and Petar Bojic put them in a commanding position.

Filip Stevanovic pulled one back in the 80th minute and centre back Strahinja Pavlovic levelled deep into stoppage with a spectacular overhead kick, sparking wild celebrations among Partizan fans at Cair stadium in the southern city of Nis. Yet Vojvodina held their nerve in the penalty shootout to end the season on a high note after finishing third in the 16-team first division, behind Red Star and Partizan. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

