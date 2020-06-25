Left Menu
Sacramento F Parker tests positive for COVID-19

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker expects to be ready for the NBA season's restart despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus. Parker appeared in just one game for his new team, finishing with four points and four rebounds against the Grizzlies on Feb. 20.

Sacramento F Parker tests positive for COVID-19

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker expects to be ready for the NBA season's restart despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus. The 25-year-old journeyman issued a statement that read, "Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain. I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

Parker is with his fifth team in the past three seasons. Earlier this season, he played 32 games for the Atlanta Hawks, making 23 starts and averaging 15 points and six rebounds. The Hawks traded Parker and center Alex Len to the Kings on Feb. 6 in exchange for center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round draft picks. Parker appeared in just one game for his new team, finishing with four points and four rebounds against the Grizzlies on Feb. 20. He sat out Sacramento's last nine games before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kings are among the six NBA teams currently outside of a playoff position who will join the 16 currently in postseason positions when the league assembles in early July near Orlando, Fla. The 22 invited teams will each play eight regular-season games ahead of the postseason, which could include play-in games for the last spot in each conference depending upon how close the ninth-place teams are.

Sacramento (28-36) is 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) in the Western Conference standings. --Field Level Media

