Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

"The attitude we showed tonight, the passion we showed, was exceptional and we played some outstanding football." The victory moved Liverpool 23 points ahead of City with seven games remaining of a campaign that will end without any fans in the stadium to celebrate the Reds' first championship triumph since 1990. "We've waited a long time for this and we've worked hard for this over the last few years as a team," Salah said.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:21 IST
Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace with an attacking display that exemplified a dominant campaign. Jürgen Klopp's team can even clinch the Premier League title on Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to beat Chelsea. It then plays City, the second-placed defending champion, next Thursday.

"I'll watch the game tomorrow night not to prepare a celebration, I'll watch the game because we play against City a week later," Klopp said. "Whatever happens tomorrow night we have no influence on it, so I'm not too much interested to be honest." All that matters to Klopp is collecting the maximum two more points from seven remaining games to clinch the trophy. After stuttering in a 0-0 draw with Everton after the restart on Sunday, Liverpool was authoritatively rampant again against Palace on Wednesday. Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a free kick to start the rout against Palace and Mohamed Salah swept in the second before half time from Fabinho's dinked ball.

Fabinho powered in the third from distance in the 55th minute and Sadio Mane raced onto Salah's throughball to complete a counterattack in the 69th to make it 16 wins in 16 home games in the league this season. "It was the best counter pressing behind closed doors ever," Klopp quipped. "The attitude we showed tonight, the passion we showed, was exceptional and we played some outstanding football." The victory moved Liverpool 23 points ahead of City with seven games remaining of a campaign that will end without any fans in the stadium to celebrate the Reds' first championship triumph since 1990.

"We've waited a long time for this and we've worked hard for this over the last few years as a team," Salah said. "As a club this is what we've dreamed of and we're in a good position, so hopefully we'll be able to get it across the line very soon." Football returned to Anfield for the first time since March 11, when Liverpool lost in the Champions League to Atletico Madrid on the day the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic and some medical experts believed mass gatherings should already have been shut down in England. One hundred and five days later, the Kop was silent for the visit of Palace. The seats were covered with a tapestry of banners and slogans rather than being packed with the fans who form the choir for club anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone." "We showed our supporters the respect they deserve — that we can play like they are here even when they are not here," Klopp said. "They can push us to incredible things and without them, it's nothing like it is when they are here.

"I never miss them more than tonight because imagine this game would have happened with 55,000 people in the stadium and emotions that would have been there in the stadium. It would have been incredible." One Liverpool great among the 300 people allowed into the stadium was Kenny Dalglish -- the manager who who won the league title in 1990, three years before the Premier League trophy was handed out for the first time. Two Champions League titles have been won since then -- including last year -- but not the biggest prize in English football. What was once a record haul of 18 titles has been eclipsed by now 20-time English champion Manchester United.

One of the managers who tried — and failed — to win the Premier League with Liverpool was back at Anfield in the away dugout on Wednesday. Roy Hodgson was fired by Liverpool in 2011 after only 20 matches in charge, to be replaced by the returning Dalglish. "Even in the last four or five minutes," the Crystal Palace manager said, "they are desperately chasing every ball down, winning it back and trying to score again. With that type of attitude and desire there is no doubt the title is theirs, the big question is by how many points it is going to be." AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

ASHA workers in Maharashtra likely to get pay hike

As many as 65,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra are likely to get a monthly pay hike of Rs 2,000 as an incentive for their hard work during the time of the COVID-19 crisis, a government official said. The Accredited Social Health Activists AS...

5 players withdraw, 1 tests positive, nerves frayed on virus

Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who withdrew from the Travelers Championship, four of them out of a chain-reaction abundance of caution over the coronavirus that put the PGA Tour on notice. The snowball is getting a l...

'Don't look!': Mexican town shudders as quake strikes again

When a major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, panic swept through the coastal city of Juchitan as residents feared that much of what they had struggled to rebuild after a devastating 2017 temblor would return to rubble. Tuesdays 7.4-mag...

Cameroon police on high alert after two explosions in capital city, Yaounde

Cameroonian police are on high alert for dangerous weapons after two improvised devices exploded in the capital, Yaounde, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, according to a news report by Cameroon Online.Didier Ngah, the police commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020