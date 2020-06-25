Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters Odd News SummaryReuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot
One lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants' win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot she controlled from home. Nippon Professional Baseball teams have begun their season without fans in stadia due to restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, yet 14-year-old Futaba Tsuchiya was given special access via the monitor.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Tokyo Dome
- Yomiuri Giants
- Nippon Professional Baseball
- COVID
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Formula 1: Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese races cancelled
Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'
Odd News Roundup: Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus and Ballon-like object in Japanese sky sets Twitter afire
Automakers see untapped market as Japanese 'paper drivers' ease onto the roads
ANALYSIS-Arrest of former Japanese minister could hasten PM Abe's departure