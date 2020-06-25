Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot

One lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants' win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot she controlled from home. Nippon Professional Baseball teams have begun their season without fans in stadia due to restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, yet 14-year-old Futaba Tsuchiya was given special access via the monitor.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Humanly impossible to analyse global data on COVID-19 without AI: Justice Prathiba Singh

There is no humanly possible way to analyse the global data emanating from the COVID-19 virus without the use of Artificial Intelligence AI which can be an efficient tool in finding a fast and effective solution to the unprecedented pandemi...

Always wanted to show strong, independent women through cinema: Anushka Sharma on ‘Bulbbul’

Actor Anushka Sharma says as a producer she will continue to champion stories like Bulbbul that show strong and independent women on the screen. Bulbbul, which started streaming on Netflix from June 24, is Anushka and brother Karnesh Ssharm...

Four of family, domestic worker killed in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Four members of a family and a domestic worker were killed by unidentified men at Kairon village here in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Brij Lal 55, his son Bunty 25, two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur 24 and Jaspreet Kaur 28, an...

Google introduces new features for small businesses to go digital

Google India on Thursday announced a slew of new products and initiatives for small enterprises to help them to recover and rebuild their business amid the COVID-19 pandemic by going digital. It has launched Grow with Google Small Busine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020