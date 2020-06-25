Ex-India cricketer Robin Singh fined Rs 500, car seized for violating lockdown rules

Left Menu
Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI): Former India cricketer Robin Singh was on Thursday fined Rs 500 and his car impounded for allegedly violating lockdown rules in the city, police said. The car has been seized and taken to the Shastri Nagar police station in the city, the sources said. Robin Singh, who played one Test and 136 ODIs, was an integral part of the Indian one-day team in the 1990s.

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI): Former India cricketer Robin Singh was on Thursday fined Rs 500 and his car impounded for allegedly violating lockdown rules in the city, police said. The 56-year-old former Tamil Nadu player had gone by car to purchase vegetables and was caught by police personnel for the violation, police sources said.

He was fined Rs 500 for the violation, they added. Chennai and three adjoining districts are under intense lockdown from June 19 to 30 as part of steps to contain the COVID-19 spread.

According to lockdown rules, people are advised to move only within two km of their residences to buy essential items and asked not to use their vehicles. The car has been seized and taken to the Shastri Nagar police station in the city, the sources said.

Robin Singh, who played one Test and 136 ODIs, was an integral part of the Indian one-day team in the 1990s. He was part of the Indian team that played the ICC World Cup in 1999 in England.

The former Tamil Nadu cricketer has been fielding coach of the national team and also IPL outfit Mumbai Indians.PTI SS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

