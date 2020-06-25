Left Menu
Development News Edition

15-year-old Romero hails unforgettable Spanish league debut

"Going at 3,000 kph," said Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno, who touched Romero's chest. Dubbed by local media as the "new Messi" and the "Mexican Messi," Romero was about to make his professional debut and break an 80-year-old league record.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:05 IST
15-year-old Romero hails unforgettable Spanish league debut

About to make history as the youngest player in the Spanish league, 15-year-old Luka Romero's heart was racing. "Going at 3,000 kph," said Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno, who touched Romero's chest.

Dubbed by local media as the "new Messi" and the "Mexican Messi," Romero was about to make his professional debut and break an 80-year-old league record. The attacking midfielder — born in Mexico of Argentine parents — is a few weeks younger than Francisco "Sansón" Bao Rodríguez was when he set the age record by debuting with Celta Vigo in the 1939-40 season.

"I was just trying to keep him calm," Moreno said. "We can't forget that he is just a kid. Imagine what was going through the mind of a 15-year-old kid at that time." Romero entered the match on Wednesday against Real Madrid in the 83rd minute. "It was an unforgettable moment," the long-haired Romero said. "Thanks to the entire coaching staff and to Mallorca for giving me this opportunity. I'll never forget this day." He got his first touch on the ball a few minutes after coming off the bench and didn't look his age while on the field. Mallorca lost 2-0.

"He did well in the three actions in which he was involved, he was aggressive," Moreno said. "He is very smart and knows how to execute what we ask from him. He has personality. He was nervous, of course, but he will keep growing. I'm happy for him." Romero had already been an option on the bench in Mallorca's draw against Leganés but wasn't played. "He had been doing well in the training sessions," Moreno said. "He deserved this opportunity." Romero's debut made headlines back in Argentina on Thursday, with the sports daily Olé putting him on its front page along with the headline "Another Flea!" — a reference to Messi's nickname.

Romero's father, Diego Romero, told Spanish radio Marca his son "has his feet on the ground" and his family and the club are working to keep him like that. "What he has achieved was very difficult, but it's even more difficult to stay at that level," the elder Romero said.

Luka Romero has already played a few matches for Argentina youth squads and is expected to stick with Messi's national team instead of Mexico. "We hope he will maintain a level to keep playing internationally," Diego Romero said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pound gains against euro but Brexit talks weigh

Sterling gained on Thursday as traders bought back into the currency following its recent run lower, although worries about a second wave of COVID-19 infections and negotiations over a Brexit deal kept the rebound in check. Analysts said th...

Maharashtra Govt decides to re-open gyms, salons within a week: State Min Aslam Sheikh

Maharashtra government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week, said state Minister Aslam Sheikh on Thursday. The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week guidelines will...

Home isolation of COVID-19 patients decided on June 21: MHA

The Centre on Thursday said a decision on home-isolation of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi was taken on June 21 at a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others....

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

The last time President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin he staged a massive, raucous rally at an arena in downtown Milwaukee. When he returns Thursday to the battleground state, hell be reminded how much has changed since January.The Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020