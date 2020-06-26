Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers' Panarin lobbies players to hold out for financial change

The New York Post reported Thursday that the NHL Players' Association is set to vote on the league's protocols for training camp (Phase 3 of the Return to Play outline) and the postseason (Phase 4). Panarin also addressed his disappointment about the NHL staging its 24-team playoffs in two as-yet-unnamed hub cities rather than having teams compete in their home markets.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 06:07 IST
Rangers' Panarin lobbies players to hold out for financial change

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin wants the NHL to change a facet its payroll mechanism before players agree to the league's Return to Play plan. The 28-year-old left winger spelled out on his Twitter account when he believes wrong with the league's escrow system, in which owners withhold money from players' paychecks to ensure the proper revenue split is achieved by the end of the season. Under the current collective-bargaining agreement, players and teams each receive 50 percent of the league's revenue.

Panarin wrote, "I am very much looking forward to the playoffs with the New York Rangers. I have concerns not only about the health of players and their families but also about the long term prosperity of the NHL. "For nearly two decades, the Players have protected the owners income with escrow, including throughout this pandemic crisis, even as owners' equity continues to grow exponentially. It is time to fix the escrow. We as players cannot report to camp to resume play without already having an agreement in place. We are all in this together."

The escrow amount is 14 percent, according to multiple media reports. The New York Post reported Thursday that the NHL Players' Association is set to vote on the league's protocols for training camp (Phase 3 of the Return to Play outline) and the postseason (Phase 4).

Panarin also addressed his disappointment about the NHL staging its 24-team playoffs in two as-yet-unnamed hub cities rather than having teams compete in their home markets. NHL training camps are scheduled to open July 10, with the expanded postseason due to start around July 30. He wrote, "I know the process for selection of the Hub Cities is ongoing. I sincerely wish that my teammates and I could train and play games at MSG and bring employment and economic opportunity safely back to New York City for Ranger fans and all New Yorkers."

Panarin just completed the first season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract he signed with the Rangers last summer, when he left the Columbus Blue Jackets as a free agent. He had 32 goals and 63 assists in 69 games during his initial season for New York, tying for second in the NHL in assists and tying for third in points. The winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year) in 2015-16 with the Blackhawks, Panarin played two seasons in Chicago before playing two seasons in Columbus.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The initiative is intensely focused on providing employ...

Soccer-Women's World Cup all about the legacy, says NZF chief

New Zealand Football chief Andrew Pragnells daughter Ari gave him a smile and the thumbs up before going back to sleep in the early hours of Friday morning when he told her the joint bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup with Australia was ...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020