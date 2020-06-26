Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holder will be back to bowling in four-day game: Simmons

Holder didn't bowl when his team fielded in the second innings and wasn't required to bat on the final day of the three-day match on Thursday. "Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling," Simmons was quoted as saying by the windiescricket.com.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:37 IST
Holder will be back to bowling in four-day game: Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has allayed concerns over skipper Jason Holder's fitness ahead of the Tests against England, saying he would be back to bowling soon. Holder didn't bowl when his team fielded in the second innings and wasn't required to bat on the final day of the three-day match on Thursday.

"Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling," Simmons was quoted as saying by the windiescricket.com. "He will be back to bowling in the four-day game and should be bowling his full quota. As for the batting if you get one ball and you're out, that's all you can do." West Indies are scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match from Tuesday at Emirates Old Trafford before they reach Southampton for the series-opener from July 8. It will be first international bilateral series since March when coronovirus forced shut all sporting action. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is making a comeback after an ankle surgery and Simmons is impressed with the way he has bowled so far.

"He looks ready, that was evident here. When you see how he bowled in the first innings, then again yesterday and even more so this morning you could see he's close to 100 percent. Now we want to get him up to 100 just before the Test match," he said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Clock ticks on push to resolve Egypt-Ethiopia row over giant Nile dam

Egypt is counting on international pressure to unlock a deal it sees as crucial to protecting its scarce water supplies from the Nile river before the expected start-up of a giant dam upstream in Ethiopia in July.Tortuous, often acrimonious...

EU investigating German watchdog over Wirecard collapse

The European Union is investigating Germanys financial regulator over the collapse of payments company Wirecard in a rare move that heaps embarrassment on Berlin days before it is due to take over the EUs rotating presidency. Wirecards impl...

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to launch in India soon: Expected date, price

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4s highly anticipated successor, the Mi Smart Band 5, was launched earlier this month in mainland China. Now, the product with the model number XMSH10HM has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS website whi...

Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for 15 years

A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for at least 15 years on Friday, the BBC reported.Jonty Bravery,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020