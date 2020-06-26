Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool's history not a burden anymore, says Klopp

Liverpool are no longer burdened by their painful 30-year title drought and have written a new chapter in the club's history after they were confirmed as Premier League champions, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:07 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's history not a burden anymore, says Klopp

Liverpool are no longer burdened by their painful 30-year title drought and have written a new chapter in the club's history after they were confirmed as Premier League champions, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. The Anfield club, who dominated English soccer in the 1970s and 1980s, last won the old First Division title in 1990, but have finished as runners-up five times since.

Seven different managers have tried and failed to recapture Liverpool's long-lost domestic glory before Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 to -- in his own words -- turn the Merseyside club from "doubters into believers". "Without knowing it at the time, that was probably the most important thing I said to my players, that we have to create our own stories and history," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Meanwhile, the history is no burden anymore. The history is now our wonderful background, it's the basis for what we are doing. "When I came in we had to say, 'Don't compare us anymore with the fantastic people who played for this club and won everything in the past'. We needed to get the opportunity from our supporters to find our own way."

Klopp, who also delivered Liverpool's sixth Champions League crown last season, dismissed the idea of having a statue made in his honour, like former managers Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, who have been cast in bronze outside Anfield. "I don't want a statue that's not my motivation," the German manager said. "It's clear the team are in a good moment, we are young enough to still go for something.

"It's a moment like last year's Champions League final, you carry on. It's good to be in this club at the moment." Liverpool's next match is a trip to Manchester City next week and Klopp laughed at the idea of receiving a guard of honour from last year's champions as well as any other opponent they play in their remaining games.

"We'll see, I don't think we can influence that," he added. "We are champions and on the pitch we will behave as though we have never won anything before."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ Pride marches return to radical roots to support Black Lives Matter

By Hugo Greenhalgh, Matthew Lavietes and Beh Lih Yi LONDONNEW YORKKUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P ride is set to return to its radical protest roots this weekend with a small number of pared-down parades supporting Blac...

DRDO develops virus obliterating conveyor for baggage disinfection

A virus obliterating conveyor for the disinfection of baggage has been developed by Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory NPOL, the Kochi based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO. The automated stand-alon...

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines for the disease....

COVID-19: Central forces report 100 fresh cases; total over 3,300

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to 3,300 with 100 fresh infections being reported on Friday, an official data said. These forces have so far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020