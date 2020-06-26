Left Menu
16 NBA players test positive as restart nears

The league and the union say that “any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.” ___ The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team said Friday those sessions will be closed to the public and media.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season. Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. The player names were not disclosed; some, such as Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana and Sacramento teammates Jabari Parker and Alex Len have publicly acknowledged they have recently positive.

That was a 5.3% rate of positive tests leaguewide. The league did not announce results of testing on staffers and other members of team travel parties, all of whom are also part of the mandatory testing program. The league and the union say that "any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician." ___ The Carolina Hurricanes will begin "voluntary small-group training" at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

The team said Friday those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate. Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. Team personnel will follow safety guidelines outlined in the second phase of the NHL's return plan, as well as those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services.

The team says the arena has received "extensive cleaning" during the suspended NHL season and there will be "enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts" going forward.

