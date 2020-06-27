Pistons sign injury-prone C Patton

The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, though terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Patton, 23, was selected 16th overall in the 2017 NBA draft but hasn't panned out. He has averages of 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in nine NBA games for three teams over three seasons.

He has undergone two foot surgeries -- one on his left, one on his right -- since reaching the NBA. The 6-foot-11 Patton was drafted by Chicago and immediately dealt to Minnesota as part of the deal in which Jimmy Butler went to the Timberwolves while Zach LaVine and others joined the Bulls.

Due to breaking his left foot, Patton played in just one game -- totaling four minutes of action -- and scored two points for Minnesota. He underwent surgery to repair a broken right foot prior to the 2018-19 season. He was later traded to the 76ers, again with Butler, and averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in five games for Philadelphia.

Earlier this season, Patton saw action in five games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 1.8 points and one rebound. He was traded to Dallas on Jan. 24, and the Mavericks waived him the following day.

