Splashy, Jazz sweep Tigers in NBA 2K League

In other Friday matches, Magic Gaming edged Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1, Heat Check Gaming came from behind to defeat 76ers GC 2-1, and Mavs Gaming swept winless Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

Splashy, Jazz sweep Tigers in NBA 2K League
Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram averaged 31.5 points and eight assists as Jazz Gaming earned a two-game sweep against the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai on Friday in NBA 2K League action. In other Friday matches, Magic Gaming edged Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1, Heat Check Gaming came from behind to defeat 76ers GC 2-1, and Mavs Gaming swept winless Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. The Jazz opened with an 82-51 win over the Tigers as Splashy put up 35 points and teammate Lytel "Lotty" Martin scored 25 points. Dhawan "ShiftyKaii" White led Gen.G with 15 points and eight assists, and Mercedes "Deadeye" Williamson managed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The second game was an 87-64 Jazz victory behind 28 points from Splashy, 23 from Lotty and 12 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists from Spencer "Ria" Wyman. Wesley "Gen" Mcnair led the Tigers with 20 points, and ShiftyKaii put up 16 points and 10 assists. The Magic downed the Warriors 60-52 in the series opener. Brendan "Reizey" Hill compiled 32 points and eight assists for the Magic, and teammate Robert "May" May had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Charlie "CB13" Bostwick scored 22 points in a losing cause.

The Warriors took the second game 84-52 as CB13 poured in 51 points and handed out seven assists. Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger added 12 points and 15 boards for the Warriors while Reizey scored 25 points for the Magic. In the deciding game, the Magic won 58-55 thanks to 31 points and seven assists from Reizey. CB13 paced the Warriors with 26 points and seven assists.

The 76ers got off to a strong start with a 92-63 rout of the Heat. Ethan "Radiant" White notched 49 points and nine assists for the 76ers while teammate Alexander "Steez" Bernstein compiled a triple-double (10 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists). The Heat's Glenn "GlennRatty" Wilkerson scored 23 points. The Heat leveled the series with a 74-71 overtime victory. GlennRatty led the Heat with 29 points and 11 assists, and Juan "Hotshot" Gonzalez contributed 12 points and 20 rebounds. Radiant had 37 points, and Steez added 14 points and 14 boards.

GlennRatty's 42 points were the difference in the series finale, a 69-63 Heat triumph. Rashann "Scretty" Petty topped the 76ers with 21 points. The Mavs blitzed the Celtics 81-54 in Game 1 with all five players scoring in double figures. Justin "Sherm" Sherman scored 26 points for the Mavs, and Peter "PeteBeBallin" Malin managed 20 points and 10 rebounds. Albano "oFAB" Thomallari's 22 points and nine assists weren't enough for the Celtics.

A 66-60 Mavs win in the second game capped the match. Sherm scored 22, and PeteBeBallin wound up with 14 points and 18 rebounds. oFAB finished with 25 points and seven assists. Week 8 will tip-off Monday with four matches:

--Hornets Venom GT vs. Magic Gaming --Cavs Legion GC vs. NetsGC

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Hawks Talon GC --Raptors Uprising GC vs. Heat Check Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 10-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 7-1 T2. Wizards District Gaming, 7-1

4. Mavs Gaming, 8-3 5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 6-3 T6. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-3

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-4 9. NetsGC, 4-3

T10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-5 T10. Grizz Gaming, 5-5

T10. Bucks Gaming, 4-4 T10. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3

14. Knicks Gaming, 5-6 15. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5

16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4 17. Pacers Gaming, 4-6

18. Magic Gaming, 3-6 19. Heat Check Gaming, 2-6

20. Pistons GT, 2-8 21. Lakers Gaming, 2-9

22. 76ers GC, 1-7 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-9

