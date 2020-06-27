Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wallace, NASCAR's agent of change, doing 'what feels right'

The face of a movement is a tough haul for anyone, especially when he stands as the lone Black driver at the top level of NASCAR. “It's just what I feel in my heart, what feels right,” Wallace said Friday.

PTI | New York | Updated: 27-06-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 09:53 IST
Wallace, NASCAR's agent of change, doing 'what feels right'
Representative Image

Being an agent of change in NASCAR cuts both ways for Bubba Wallace. He is seen as a hero to some, particularly those who have longed for a Black driver to shake things up in a predominantly white sport. To others, the 26-year-old Wallace represents something else entirely and he has seen plenty of haters out on social media over his career. It has intensified in recent days.

He has brushed them off, especially the ones accusing Wallace or his No. 43 team of being involved in a hoax, of somehow being behind the garage door pulldown rope fashioned as a noose that was found in their garage stall at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway last weekend. "You quickly realize," Wallace said, "they don't give a damn about you and I don't give a damn about them." It has been a remarkable and exhausting three weeks for Wallace since he helped spark NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues. That is seen as a sea change for the 72-year-old stock car series with its core Southern fan base, but then came the noose and a federal investigation that ultimately determined Wallace had not been the target of a hate crime.

He's been besieged with media requests and made the rounds on morning talk shows and chatted with late-night hosts. Wallace even unified the sport when every one of the 40 teams on the grid lined up with Wallace and their series in an effort to show they do not and will not tolerate racism. The face of a movement is a tough haul for anyone, especially when he stands as the lone Black driver at the top level of NASCAR.

"It's just what I feel in my heart, what feels right," Wallace said Friday. "I'm finally voicing my opinion on the tough subjects that a lot of people are afraid to touch on. I'm not afraid to speak my mind. I've done it and gotten in trouble and learned from it. People that know me, I'm 100% raw and real." It's part of his appeal, and why a small number of Black fans rushed the fence and cheered for Wallace after he finished 14th at Talladega. He wants more Black fans in NASCAR he said his social media following has exploded and scores of famous fans like LeBron James have offered support - and said he is ready to lead the charge. He would also like some of his newfound fame to lead to more sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He's not going to change his approach for them.

"Ever since I've been speaking out, I haven't been thinking about my sponsors," Wallace said. "I've been thinking about me being a human being and standing up for what's right. I would hope that sponsors would see that and back me up on that." But he's tired. His free time has been chewed up and life in the spotlight as a national newsmaker has him "wore the hell out" and there are two more races this weekend for a team that has been running well. "It's not like I wanted to be in this position or asked to be in this position," Wallace said. "It just kind of happened." He is grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope; NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated "the noose was real," though it remains unknown who tied it. Phelps said NASCAR determined the noose was not in place when the October 2019 race weekend began but was created at some point during that weekend.

"We can't say it was directed toward me, which is good," Wallace said. "But somebody still knows how to tie a noose. Whether they did it as a bad joke or not, who knows? It was good for the public to see. It still won't change some people's minds of me being a hoax. But it is what it is." He has received support from NASCAR friends and foes, like fellow driver Aric Almirola who started a text with "we're not friends and we don't act like we are" but was ready to stand next to Wallace like a brother. Wallace even had fun on the Talladega grid after drivers pushed his car to the front, joking, "I don't like half you guys, but I appreciate all of you guys." NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway this weekend for Cup Series races on Saturday and Sunday, just one more piece of a grueling schedule where all eyes are on Wallace. "Let's get away from what happened at Talladega," Wallace said. "Let me go out and have some good races, have some bad races, try and figure out what the hell we're going to do to rebound from those bad races, and get back to race car life."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims; Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Justin Bieber files 20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claimsJustin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual miscondu...

St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.Po...

IFCI Q4 net loss widens to Rs 584 cr

Infrastructure term lender IFCI Ltd has reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 584.19 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 86.15 crore during the corresponding January-March period o...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020