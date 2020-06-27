Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Blues hold off Highlanders comeback to win in Auckland

Offered another chance six minutes later, Hunt kicked for touch, only for the Blues to hold up the rolling maul and win the put-in to a five-metre scrum, allowing them to clear the danger. Two well-matched packs fought each other into the ground and Blues flanker Dalton Papalii grabbed two tries, but there was plenty of quality on display in the backs too.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:13 IST
Rugby-Blues hold off Highlanders comeback to win in Auckland
Representative Image

The Auckland Blues made it three wins out of three in Super Rugby Aotearoa with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Otago Highlanders in front of another big crowd at Eden Park on Saturday. The Highlanders took the contest down to the wire, but the Blues held on to top the table on 12 points, seven ahead of their opponents and the Canterbury Crusaders, who play the Waikato Chiefs on Sunday.

"The Highlanders had some good fight-back in the second half," said Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu. "A couple of years ago, or even last year, we weren't able to hang on and show composure, and I'm proud of the fact that we managed to do that now."

The Highlanders had battled back from a 22-10 halftime deficit and could have tied up the scores at 27-27 with eight minutes left on the clock if flyhalf Mitch Hunt had landed a penalty from 35 meters. Offered another chance six minutes later, Hunt kicked for touch, only for the Blues to hold up the rolling maul and win the put-in to a five-meter scrum, allowing them to clear the danger.

Two well-matched packs fought each other into the ground and Blues flanker Dalton Papalii grabbed two tries, but there was plenty of quality on display in the backs too. The impressive Caleb Clarke opened the scoring with a try for the Blues in the sixth minute, and it was his break that led to a five-pointer for his fellow winger Rieko Ioane just before the half-hour mark.

The Highlanders came out firing in the second half, however, and tries from Hunt and flanker Shannon Frizell inside seven minutes leveled up the scores at 22-22. With Ioane in the sin-bin for a flagrant offside, it looked like the visitors might push on to victory but Papalii scored his second try from a catch-and-drive to set up a dramatic final quarter.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Locust swarm enters Gurugram, Palwal, Dwaraka in Delhi; moving towards Uttar Pradesh: Govt.

Locust swarm enters Gurugram, Palwal, Dwaraka in Delhi moving towards Uttar Pradesh Govt....

ASEAN takes position vs China's vast historical sea claims

Southeast Asian leaders said a 1982 UN oceans treaty should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the South China Sea, in one of their strongest remarks opposing Chinas claim to virtually the entire disputed waters on histori...

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said ...

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020