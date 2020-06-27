Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pathan says Rohit's relaxed way of batting does not mean lack of hard work

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday said that national team vice-captain Rohit Sharma did not lack in hard work in his early years even though his body language suggested a "relaxed" attitude to his batting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:38 IST
Pathan says Rohit's relaxed way of batting does not mean lack of hard work

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday said that national team vice-captain Rohit Sharma did not lack in hard work in his early years even though his body language suggested a "relaxed" attitude to his batting. "A lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has a lot of time and he is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard," Pathan was quoted as saying by Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

He said the same things were said about another former India opener, Wasim Jaffer. "... when he used to run he used to run very relaxed, when he used to bat he had lot of time and we used to think – why isn't he working hard – but actually, he was working really hard.

"Similarly with Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work harder, he might need to put more application," said the 35-year-old Pathan who played 29 Tests between 2003 and 2008. Pathan said Rohit "always talk about sensible things" and that is why he is successful as a batsman as well as captain of IPL side Mumbai Indians.

"He used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got at the captain of the Mumbai Indians team. "He got the beating of not playing the World Cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mind set after 2012." PTI PDS PDS AH AH

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

KVIC distributes electric Potter wheels to 80 families in Varanasi

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Saturday distributed electric potter wheels to 80 families of four villages in Varanasi, with an aim to create local jobs for distressed migrant workers. KVIC said the potters community in Prime Mi...

Golf-Day cleared to play as single on Saturday after negative COVID-19 test

Former world number one Jason Day has been cleared to play the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut as a single after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday, the PGA Tour has confirmed.The PGA Tour said...

Vicky Kaushal shares new look as Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday shared a monochromatic picture posing as the decorated soldier on his 12th death anniversary. Vicky, who will be seen essaying the role of Field Mars...

With 607 new COVID-19 positive cases, UP's tally reaches 6,684

In the last 24 hours, 607 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,684 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad. 14,215 patients have been discharged so far ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020