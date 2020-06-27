Left Menu
Dodgers OF Toles jailed on trespass charge

The Miami Herald reported Friday that officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested the 28-year-old Toles on the misdemeanor charge on June 22 after he refused repeated requests to leave the area. He appeared to be homeless, with authorities listing his address as the "streets of Key West." His only possession was a "black book bag," police said.

27-06-2020
Toles' bond was set at $500 but he remained in the Stock Island Detention Center as of Friday, with his arraignment set for July 2. Image Credit: Flickr

Toles, who was placed on the restricted list after failing to report to spring training in 2019, has not played in the majors since September 2018. He played in 96 games for the Dodgers from 2016-18, batting .286 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

A third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2012 draft, he was released by the Rays in March 2015 and reportedly spent time in a mental health facility before joining the Dodgers. --Field Level Media

