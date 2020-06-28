Bucs' first general manager Krueger dies
Phil Krueger, who became part of the first coaching staff in Buccaneers history and later served as Tampa Bay's first general manager, died earlier this week. A cause of death was not divulged for Krueger, who guided offensive backs, linebackers and special teams during his five seasons on the Buccaneers' coaching staff (1976-80). He then moved to the team's front office and in 1991 became the Buccaneers' first general manager.Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 04:33 IST
Phil Krueger, who became part of the first coaching staff in Buccaneers history and later served as Tampa Bay's first general manager, died earlier this week. He was 90. According to Utah State, Krueger died Monday at his home in Pembroke Pines, Fla., Utah State announced. A cause of death was not divulged for Krueger, who guided offensive backs, linebackers and special teams during his five seasons on the Buccaneers' coaching staff (1976-80).
He then moved to the team's front office and in 1991 became the Buccaneers' first general manager. Prior to that, coaches made player decisions. Before following former Southern California coach John McKay to the then-expansion Buccaneers, Krueger held many posts within college football. He compiled a 31-22 record as the head coach at Fresno State (1964-65) and Utah State (1973-75). He also served as an assistant coach at Long Beach City College (1960-62), Utah State (1963), USC (1966-70) and Illinois (1971-72).
Krueger is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Kristi and two grandchildren. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Fla
- Southern California
- Illinois
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
MHADA flats racket busted in Mumbai; one held
Hemant Soren flags off train from Dumka with 1500 labourers for BRO
Death of Egypt LGBT+ activist jailed for waving rainbow flag mourned
China shares flat; start-up index hits near 4-mth high on recent market reforms
WPI inflation declines 3.21 pc in May against rise of 2.79 pc in the year-ago period.