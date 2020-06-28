Left Menu
The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 05:22 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Significant spread of COVID-19 in Orlando could halt NBA season, commissioner Silver says

The NBA season could again be put on hold if there is a "significant spread" of COVID-19 among its players in Orlando, where the league is set to resume play on July 30 with no fans in attendance, commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday. The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It recently agreed a plan with its players to restart with 22 teams at Disney World in Florida. Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding. In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report to the U.S. Congress made public on Wednesday, WADA president Witold Banka accused ONDCP director James Carroll of knowingly ignoring errors in the document. Australians flock to tennis courts after lockdown relaxed

Australians have flocked to tennis courts in record numbers since social distancing measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak were relaxed, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday. Australia has been generally successful in containing the new coronavirus, even if the populous southern state of Victoria on Friday experienced a 10th straight day of double-digit new infections. Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers

Brendon Todd drilled nine birdies and carded a career low nine-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead in the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Saturday. Todd's error-free round positioned him atop the leaderboard at 18-under for the tournament as the 34-year-old American continues his quest for his third win this season and fourth overall. Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, $280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of American collegiate sports. The University of California, Los Angeles promised to fight the move. Tennis: Wuhan's spot on 2020 calendar offers hope for all, says organiser

When the WTA announced a provisional list of tournaments for the remainder of a season that will be forever defined by the COVID-19 outbreak last week, one name above all stood out -- the Wuhan Open. It was in the central Chinese city, the home of China's first Grand Slam champion Li Na, that the novel coronavirus first emerged before spreading to the rest of the world, forcing the suspension of professional tennis in early March. Report: Rangers staff 'terrified' as virus spreads

Texas Rangers employees told ESPN they are "terrified" after several co-workers tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members said they hope the organization will allow them to work from home but have felt pressured to report to their offices at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tennis: Revised ATP calendar not safe for players, says Murray

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said on Saturday the ATP's revised calendar which includes seven tournaments in as many weeks is not safe for players, who will be forced to skip major events due to the crammed schedule. The ATP tour, which was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, is set restart on Aug. 14 with the Citi Open, followed by the Cincinnati Masters, which will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open. NHL's first draft lottery doesn't set No. 1 pick

The NHL held the first phase of its 2020 draft lottery on Friday, and the No. 1 overall pick was awarded to ... no one. The lottery results wound up with the winning slot belonging to a team to be determined after the play-in round of the league's expanded playoffs. NWSL players take a knee during national anthem as Courage prevail

Every player from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns took a knee during the U.S. national anthem and wore t-shirts with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" prior to their National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match on Saturday. In a joint statement, the players said they did so to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against Black people and other people of color in America.

