Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seniors players kept us motivated during lockdown, says Lalremsiami

Indian women's hockey team striker Lalremsiami said senior players kept her and other youngsters motivated at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Thenzawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 28-06-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 11:05 IST
Seniors players kept us motivated during lockdown, says Lalremsiami
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team striker Lalremsiami said senior players kept her and other youngsters motivated at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. One of the youngest members of the team was part of the women's core probable group which was housed in SAI centre since February.

"Had it not been for the Seniors in the team like Rani (captain) and Savita (vice-captain) who played a huge role in keeping us youngsters motivated, it would have been difficult for us to spend so many days in our hostel rooms with barely any activity apart from some fitness workouts in our rooms," expressed the youngster who hails from Kolasib, Mizoram. Lalremsiami, Salima Tete, Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila are some of the new entrants in the women's side and have climbed up the ranks swiftly with some commendable performances on the international stage.

While they have tasted success early in their career, they had never faced a situation of this kind where hockey training was suspended for over two months. "At first, when SAI went into lockdown in mid-March, we (youngsters) never understood the gravity of the situation but followed the rules of not going outside the campus. It was only when we attended a brief talk/ presentation by a team of doctors who explained about the pandemic that we realised it was a serious issue and we need to be vigilant all the time. The Seniors also spoke to us about the situation and encouraged us to speak out if we had any issues," the striker recalled.

"Chief coach Sjoerd and Wayne (Scientific Advisor) constantly checked on us during this time and ensured we are doing well but the senior players went out of their way to help us and ensure we don't feel homesick. They would keep us busy with their stories in the Indian team and experiences from Rio Olympics. These stories inspired me and I too want to play for India at the Olympics," she added. Now that Lalremsiami has left for home in Kolasib after Hockey India announced a four-week break for the players, she is in an institutional quarantine facility as per the state guidelines.

"Initially, I had decided not to go home because of the 21-day institutional quarantine which is compulsory as per state rules for those traveling from different parts of the country. But it has been more than four months since I met my mother and the rest of the family and I was really drawn towards seeing them because once we return to SAI Centre Banglaore on July 19, my focus will only be on hockey," she said. "The DC (District Collector) has ensured I have a comfortable stay during the quarantine and they check on me everyday. I am very thankful for the State Government for showing so much care and concern. It feels good to be back in my home state," she further stated.

The team will regroup in SAI, Bengaluru on July 19, 2020. Lalremsiami says it's important to keep up fitness during this break. "I do some fitness workouts that Wayne (Scientific Advisor) has given us here in the room. After we return, chief coach has said we will refocus on our goals and work on the areas we discussed during the lockdown basis our analyses from previous matches," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Charles Randolph to write, direct COVID-19 pandemic movie

Oscar-winning scribe Charles Randolph is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in Chinas Wuhan city. According to Deadline, SK Global will finance and produce the project. The film will exa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL16 PM-MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a ...

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and le...

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020