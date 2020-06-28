Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Women's game needs investment, not 'dubious' innovations -Pandey

Women's cricket needs better marketing and investment to grow, and not "dubious" innovations like a shorter pitch or smaller boundaries, said India pace bowler Shikha Pandey on Twitter. Please have patience." The game would grow if women's international matches were broadcast live along with the Decision Review System (DRS) component, she said. "Growth can also be achieved by marketing the sport well.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:54 IST
Cricket-Women's game needs investment, not 'dubious' innovations -Pandey

Women's cricket needs better marketing and investment to grow, and not "dubious" innovations like a shorter pitch or smaller boundaries, said India pace bowler Shikha Pandey on Twitter. Her comments were a response to New Zealand captain Sophie Devine recommending a smaller ball and Pandey's India team mate Jemimah Rodrigues suggesting a shorter pitch to pack more action into women's cricket.

Devine and Rodrigues spoke in an innovation webinar organised by the governing International Cricket Council earlier this month, but Pandey found most of their suggestions "superfluous". "In Olympic 100m female sprinter doesn't run 80m to win first place medal ... So the whole 'decreasing the length of the pitch' for whatever reasons seems dubious," the 31-year-old said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Pandey saw some merit in using a smaller ball but said it must weigh the same because a lighter ball would be tougher to grip and travel more slowly. She resented, though, the idea of having smaller boundaries to encourage power-hitting.

"We have surprised you with our power-hitting in recent times, so remember, this is only the beginning; we will get better. Please have patience." The game would grow if women's international matches were broadcast live along with the Decision Review System (DRS) component, she said.

"Growth can also be achieved by marketing the sport well. We don't have to tinker with rules or the very fabric of the game to attract an audience," she said. A record crowd attended the March 8 final of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup when Australia beat India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"They saw something special in us, and here's hoping you do too!" Pandey tweeted.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Appliances sales reach pre-COVID level, expect full capacity utilisation by Sep

Godrej Appliances has almost reached its pre-COVID sales level this month, and it expects to attain full manufacturing capacity utilisation by end of September this year, said a top company official. The company is expecting to attain its p...

Govt approves additional Rs 1,691 cr for highway works in J&K, Uttarakhand for 2020-21

The government has approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand for 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1,351.10 crore has been sanctioned to BRO for road works in Jammu Ka...

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020