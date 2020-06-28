Banerjee, Ali re-elected in Hockey Bengal AGM

Left Menu
Incumbents Swapan Banerjee and Istiyak Ali were on Sunday re-elected as president and secretary general of Hockey Bengal in its annual general meeting here. "The elections were slated for March 22 but due to the COVID-19 triggered national lockdown it had to be deferred," Ali told PTI. Banerjee and Ali's panel were re-elected for a period of four years till 2023.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@TheHockeyIndia)

Banerjee and Ali's panel were re-elected for a period of four years till 2023. The elections were conducted in presence of a Hockey India observer, who attended via video-conference, while Bengal Olympic Association had also sent its observer.

The body was formerly known as Bengal Hockey Association, which was rechristened as Hockey Bengal as per the national federation's constitution. Office bearers: President: Swapan Banerjee; Senior vice-president: Nand Kishor Rai; Vice-presidents Harjot Singh and Prochy Numazar Mehta; Secretary General: Istiyak Ali; Joint-secretaries: Mohammed Khalid Hussain and Suravi Mitra; Treasurer: Anish Kumar Ghosh; Executive committee members: Syed Allauddin, Bharat Malik and Amishi Gupta.

