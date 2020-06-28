DRX improve to 4-0 in LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep against Afreeca Freecs on Sunday. DRX (4-0) wrapped up Week 2 with a 2-0 victory against Afreeca Freecs (2-2) thanks to MVP performances from Min-seok "Keria" Ryu and Hyuk-kyu "Deft" Kim.

In the day's other match, Chang-dong "Canna" Kim posted back-to-back MVP efforts to lead T1 (3-1) to a sweep of winless SANDBOX Gaming (0-4). It was the third straight victory for T1. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. Week 3 begins Wednesday with two matches: T1 vs. DAMWON Gaming and SANDBOX Gaming vs. Gen.G.

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1. DRX, 4-0, +5

2. DAMWON Gaming, 3-1, +5 3. Team Dynamics, 3-1, +4

T4. Gen.G, 3-1, +3 T4. T1, 3-1, +3

6. Afreeca Freecs, 2-2, 0 7. KT Rolster, 1-3, -3

8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-3, -4 9. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-4, -6

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-4, -7 --Field Level Media