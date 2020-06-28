Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barkley winner sends Chelsea into FA Cup semis

Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-finals as Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:22 IST
Soccer-Barkley winner sends Chelsea into FA Cup semis

Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-finals as Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday. Barkley, one of the three changes manager Frank Lampard made at halftime, slid home the winner in the 63rd minute as Chelsea joined Manchester United and Arsenal in last four.

Leicester were the better side before the break and had the bulk of the chances against a lethargic Chelsea, but the visitors were a different proposition after the interval. Tammy Abraham had a goal ruled out for offside and then Barkley found space in the area to clip in Willian's measured cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester, missing the creativity of James Maddison who was missing with a minor hip problem, struggled to respond although they did mount some belated late pressure. Chelsea have been buoyant since the season resumed following the coronavirus stoppage, winning both of their Premier League games to consolidate fourth place and now have a Cup semi-final to look forward to.

Leicester on the other hand have struggled to rediscover their rhythm, drawing twice in the league.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs' Delaney honored on anniversary of sacrifice

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney was memorialized this weekend at the Louisiana park where he gave his life trying to save three children from drowning in 1983. Monday marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Delaney, wh...

Sanjaya Baru falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 24,000 after ordering liquor online

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping political commentator and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of Rs 24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. Baru was the media advisor to former prime minister M...

Media advisor of ex-PM Manmohan Singh falls in cyber criminal's trap, one arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online. According to the Police, Baru on June 2 had ordered liquor through an o...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a live streaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020