Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, June 28

AUTO RACING Jones wins wreck-filled Trucks race at Pocono

Brandon Jones kicked off NASCAR's Sunday tripleheader by passing Sheldon Creed on the final lap to win the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Coverage of Sunday's Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Coverage of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long, Pond, Pa.

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell is expected to recover after recently undergoing brain surgery to address complications following a concussion.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Former LSU S Monroe transferring to Texas Tech

Senior safety Eric Monroe announced on social media that he is transferring from LSU to Texas Tech for his final season.

- - - - GOLF

Final round coverage from the Travelers Championship Coverage from Sunday's final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

NBA NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes.

- - - - NFL

Cardinals WR arrested after driving into Lake Erie Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Jermiah Braswell was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday after his car wound up in Lake Erie, authorities said.

NFLPA's Smith: Workouts 'not in the best interest' of safety NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith took issue with NFL players working out together despite a recent recommendation from the union stating that they should refrain from doing so.

ESPORTS SUNDAY EVENT SCHEDULE

----- Dota -- Beyond Epic - China event

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League Dota -- DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split

CS:GO -- WePlay! Clutch Island CS:GO -- cs_summit 6 Online: Europe

Dota -- Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS event CS:GO -- cs_summit 6 Online: North America

Overwatch League, Week 21 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split

T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown

Dr. Disrespect: Twitch has not provided reason for ban