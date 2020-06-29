The following are the top sports stories at 1715 hours: SPO-CRI-ICC-UMPIRE-2NDLD MENON India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest umpire to enter ICC Elite Panel (Eds: Adding more inputs and quotes) Dubai, Jun 29 (PTI) India's Nitin Menon on Monday became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires, replacing England's Nigel Llong for the upcoming 2020-21 season after an annual review. SPO-VIRUS-RESUMPTION-ATHLETES Tread with caution, can't risk safety: athletes on talk of resuming competitions New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The administrators are busy thrashing out resumption plans but with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, India's sportspersons are pleading for caution as discussion rages on whether competitions can resume by August.

SPO-SHOOT-VERMA 'Cyber crime is my area of interest': lawyer-turned-shooter Verma to start legal practice By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The lawyer who picked up the pistol and won plenty of medals in shooting will go back to the court room, ill at ease with the utter lack of activity in the sporting arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-CSA Cricket South Africa gets Sports Ministry's approval to resume training Johannesburg, Jun 29 (PTI) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received the go ahead from the country's Sports Ministry to resume players' training.

SPO-CRI-BOTHAM-VIRUS Had coronavirus in January but thought I had bad flu: Botham London, Jun 29 (PTI) Former England all-rounder Ian Botham has claimed that he got infected by the dreaded coronavirus early this year but mistook it for "a bad case of flu". SPO-CRI-PATHAN Rohit and Shikhar are successful as pair because they play to each other's strengths: Pathan New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Former India pacer Irfan Pathan reckons that the reason behind Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's extremely successful opening partnership is their ability to play to each other's strengths.

SPO-CRI-ICC-CAMERON Former West Indies boss joins race for ICC chairman's post Kingston, Jun 29 (PTI) Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed India's Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. SPO-CRI-BROAD Create a mindset to help us perform in absence of crowds: Broad tells England sports psychologist Southampton, Jun 29 (PTI) Stuart Broad has asked England team's sports psychologist to "create a mindset" best suited for playing behind closed doors as international cricket prepares to return with a host of radical changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-JR-MOR Sandeep Singh is my biggest inspiration: Indian junior men's hockey dragflicker Mandeep Mor New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Indian junior men's hockey team defender Mandeep Mor on Monday said he draws inspiration from former skipper Sandeep Singh while crediting experienced drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh for teaching him the nuances of the sport. SPO-MCA-CIC MCA Apex Council seeks members consent for adhoc CIC Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has urged its members to give their consent to the Apex Council to appoint the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).