Kelly and Matthew Stafford welcome fourth child

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, welcomed their fourth child, 14 months after she was treated for a brain tumor. Kelly Stafford announced the child's birth on Instagram on Sunday. "Friday, June 26, 2020, Our family became complete," she wrote.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:51 IST
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, welcomed their fourth child, 14 months after she was treated for a brain tumor. Kelly Stafford announced the child's birth on Instagram on Sunday.

"Friday, June 26, 2020, Our family became complete," she wrote. The post did not reveal the baby's gender. The Staffords have three daughters: 3-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer and 1-year-old Hunter.

Kelly Stafford announced her pregnancy in March. In April 2019, she underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a benign tumor against her cranial nerves that affected her hearing and balance. Matthew Stafford, 32, is entering his 12th season with the Lions, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

