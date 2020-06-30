ISL: Odisha FC rope in goalkeeper Ravi Kumar for 2 years

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC have signed goalkeeper Ravi Kumar ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament. The Uttar Pradesh-born player has signed a two-year deal with the club.

"I am happy to have Ravi join our squad. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and can give good competition to Arsh and Kamaljit," the club's president Rohan Sharma said in an official statement. After playing for Indian Arrows and Sporting Clube de Goa, Ravi Kumar was selected for Delhi Dynamos in the second season of the Hero ISL. He has played in the ISL for NorthEast United and Mumbai City and in the I-League for Minerva Punjab FC.

"I am excited to be joining Odisha FC and I hope I can help the club compete for titles and trophies and hopefully play in AFC very soon. Looking forward to joining Ama Team," said Ravi. Last week, the club had signed youngster Paul Ramfangzauva and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela for the upcoming season. Also, the club had roped in Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach of the team. (ANI)