Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Billionaire Forrest pledges A$5m to Western Australia grassroots

The announcement came on the same day New South Wales Rugby announced they had made 27% of their staff, including all 12 development officers, redundant as part of cost-cutting measures made necessary by the coronavirus shutdown.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:04 IST
Rugby-Billionaire Forrest pledges A$5m to Western Australia grassroots

Mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest and his wife Nicola have committed another A$5 million ($3.44 million) to developing grassroots rugby in Western Australia over the next five years, Rugby WA said on Tuesday. The cash gift is in addition to A$2 million already pledged to support community rugby in the state and will go towards a programme launching next year aimed at exposing primary school children to the game.

"We aim to flip the priorities of rugby, to make the sport stronger," billionaire Forrest said in a statement. "This is about building and supporting our passionate rugby community and making Western Australia a true rugby heartland.

"Our ambition is to provide young talent with the skills, support, competition and a clear pathway to the highest level of the game, feeding into the Western Force men's and Rugby WA Women's professional teams." Forrest's backing also kept the Perth-based Western Force alive after the team were axed from Super Rugby as a cost-cutting measure by Rugby Australia (RA) in 2017.

The Force will make their return to provincial competition next week in 'Super Rugby AU', which was put together by RA after the international Super Rugby tournament, which also features teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was halted by the coronavirus outbreak in March. Recently-retired former Wallabies loose forward David Pocock, who played for the Force at the start of his career, has signed up as an ambassador for the grassroots project.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity to give back to the WA rugby community and see the next generation of Western Australians enjoying the game," Pocock said. The announcement came on the same day New South Wales Rugby announced they had made 27% of their staff, including all 12 development officers, redundant as part of cost-cutting measures made necessary by the coronavirus shutdown. ($1 = 1.4531 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP says 'Make in India', but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over the rising imports from China and said the ruling party says Make in India, but buys from China. Facts dont lie. BJP says Make in India. BJP does Buy from China, he said i...

India, TN, WB sign agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing

The Government of India, the Tamil Nadu government and the World Bank on Monday signed legal agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing. According to a release by the Ministry of Finance, the legal a...

Tuticorin SP shunted out, put on 'compulsory wait'

The Superintendent of Police of Tuticorin, where a father-son duo died after being allegedly thrashed by the police last week, was on Tuesday shunted out of the district and placed under compulsory wait by the Tamil Nadu government. Arun Ba...

Britain locks down city of Leicester after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to nudge the United Kingdom back to normality. The United Kingdom ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020