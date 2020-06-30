Left Menu
'We won't stop here': Sadio Mane promises ruthlessness after Premier League win

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has promised ruthlessness after the side managed to secure the Premier League after a span of thirty years.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:37 IST
Liverpool striker Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has promised ruthlessness after the side managed to secure the Premier League after a span of thirty years. Liverpool managed to secure the Premier League title last week as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1.

With this, the Reds gained an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table with only seven games left to play. "I think this is another step for all of us in our career for what we want to achieve, because as football players you have to be always professional and always hungry in a good way to win everything," the official website of Liverpool quoted Mane as saying.

"I think we have a great team, great staff and the club is amazing, so we have another step and big things to achieve so we will not stop here. We just have to believe in ourselves still and keep working harder and be humble for sure - work hard and try to achieve bigger and bigger things with this club," he added. Mane has enjoyed stellar individual campaign at Anfield, having already contributed 19 goals and 12 assists to Liverpool's cause in 40 appearances.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental, and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months. Under Klopp, Liverpool managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, July 2. (ANI)

