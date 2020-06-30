Edelman welcomes Newton on social media, Brady chimes in

Wide receiver Julian Edelman took to social media on Tuesday to welcome quarterback Cam Newton to the New England Patriots. Edelman posted a photoshopped image of himself and Newton wearing Patriots uniforms, complete with liberal use of the quarterback's unique font that he uses on all of his social media posts.

Edelman's picture was labeled as "newtôn, MASSACHUSÊTTS," which is a Boston suburb. Edelman also included the hashtag "#LetsWork," which drew a response from his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

"I will," tweeted Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after 20 seasons in New England. Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in March before signing an incentive-laden, one-year contract with the Patriots on Sunday.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, establishing himself as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He currently sits second to Drew Brees in career passing yards (74,571) and passing touchdowns (541). Edelman, who was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He ranks second in Patriots history in career receptions (599) and No. 4 in receiving yards (6,507).