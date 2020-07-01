Left Menu
Development News Edition

MiLB season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

However, MiLB issued a statement denying the report. Minor league players under contract to MLB teams were paid $400 weekly stipends during the shutdown through Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 03:09 IST
MiLB season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Around three months after Minor League Baseball was due to open play, the 2020 season was canceled Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move came after Major League Baseball (MLB) informed Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that it would not be supplying players for affiliated teams this year.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," MiLB president and CEO Pat O'Conner said in a statement posted on Twitter. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment." The move wipes out play for 160 teams, from Triple-A at the top tier to the Rookie level at the bottom, scrapping a central event of summer life in small towns and big cities.

MLB had already cut down its season from 162 to 60 games, with play scheduled to start on July 30. The losses MLB teams incurred from the wiped-out portion of the schedule, and the prospect of playing much or all of the shortened slate without fans in the stands, led to the economic climate that left clubs unwilling to foot the bill for minor-leaguers' salaries. Many MiLB teams had laid off or furloughed employees while waiting for a final determination on the season that would have run through approximately Labor Day.

It is unclear how deeply the Tuesday announcement will affect the minors moving forward. Baseball America reported in April that MiLB agreed to an MLB proposal first proffered last year: a reduction of the number of affiliated from 160 to 120. However, MiLB issued a statement denying the report.

Minor league players under contract to MLB teams were paid $400 weekly stipends during the shutdown through Tuesday. According to Baseball America, the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees had agreed to extend those payments through July 31.

The Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to continue stipends through Aug. 31. The Philadelphia Phillies stated that they will pay minor-leaguers the stipend through Sept. 5, and the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds said they would keep paying through Sept. 7. The timeframe for the Detroit Tigers was uncertain, per Baseball America.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's calls for state-backed 'Black Swan' reinsurance

Black Swan reinsurance schemes backed by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyds of London said. Commercial insurance market Lloyds has said insurers worldwide will...

Japan and Britain aim for trade deal by end-July, Tokyo negotiator says

Japan and Britain aim to clinch a trade deal by the end of July and Tokyo wants to secure at least the same automobile tariffs as it has in its existing European Union trade pact, Tokyos chief negotiator said. Japans Foreign Minister Toshim...

LinkedIn users ditch polite networking for real talk on U.S. race and inequity

This is white supremacy. This is institutionalized racism, Aaisha Joseph, an executive assistant in New York City, posted on Microsoft Corps LinkedIn in early June, calling out the Black leadership vacuum at tech giants. In another post on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing 737 MAX development marred by design, communications flaws -U.S. IG report

Boeing Co failed to submit certification documents to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA detailing changes to a key flight control system faulted in two fatal crashes, a long-awaited government report seen by Reuters has found.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020