Baseball-You're out, minor league season canceled by coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 04:09 IST
Minor League Baseball (MiLB) canceled its 2020 season on Tuesday, as Major League Baseball continued to push ahead with plans to begin play next month even as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spike in regions across the United States. "These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB president and CEO Pat O’Connor said in a statement.

"While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes any uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment." Minor League Baseball, which is the feeder system that develops talent for the major leagues, began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues in 1901.

MLB and its players’ association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 season last week with training camps to open on July 1. The season is set to begin on either July 23 or 24.

