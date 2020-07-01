Left Menu
IOC supports launch of GAISF sustainability portal

The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has launched sustainability.sport, a web portal created to help further sport's sustainability goals.

01-07-2020
IOC logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has launched sustainability.sport, a web portal created to help further sport's sustainability goals. The web portal will provide a free tool where sustainability resources from the entire sports community can be grouped together on one dedicated platform.

"Today, we can see a growing momentum across the sports community to help the world build a more sustainable future. With sustainability being one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020, the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement, our aim is to support sports organisations big and small in their sustainability journey. This platform will form an important part of these efforts. We look forward to our continued cooperation with GAISF to ensure that sport is an impactful player in today's global sustainability efforts," said IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell. "The content, which will be regularly updated, ranges from sustainability initiatives from International Sports Federations (IFs) to resources from outside the sports ecosystem, such as guidelines and reports. In addition, a wide range of best practice case studies from sports governing bodies including the IOC also form part of the portal's content, with more to be added in the future," read an IOC statement.

The portal also features a calendar section that includes relevant sustainability events and milestones. "Sustainability is at the heart of sport, and will be more important than ever in the post-COVID-19 environment. The creation of this sustainability portal marks an important milestone in our united journey to continue to positively impact society in this area," GAISF president Raffaele Chiulli said.

"As stewards of our planet's wellbeing, with so many sports being played in a natural environment, we are particularly conscious of the need to prioritise a sustainable future. As the united voice of sports, we felt it was only right that GAISF created a service to help support our members in their incredible efforts to promote sustainability issues. It is our hope that this platform will not only serve the global sports community, but also prove to be an invaluable tool for the wider community," he added. (ANI)

