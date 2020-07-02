Cubs pitching coach Hottovy ‘got crushed’ by coronavirus

Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy detailed his battle with the coronavirus Wednesday, saying he "got crushed" by pneumonia, weight loss and depression. The 38-year-old with no underlying conditions said it was important to share his story to emphasize the potential impact of the virus. Hottovy said he isolated himself from his wife and two children for a month.

"I went through some really weird stages through this whole process, like depression, thinking: ‘Did I do something wrong? How could I put my family in that kind of situation?'" Hottovy said on a Zoom call with reporters. Hottovy said he lost 18 pounds during the ordeal and that his strength is at about 80 percent, though he intends to stay on as pitching coach.

"My journey through this virus was not like ones you hear of younger people who are asymptomatic or only have it for a few days. I got crushed. I did have to go the hospital for a little bit of time to get checked and do all the breathing treatments," Hottovy said during a radio interview on 670-AM in Chicago. "The problem was ... on Day 8 through 14, it crushed me," Hottovy said. "It got into my lungs. I got the full what they call the COVID pneumonia, a viral pneumonia, shortness of breath, really trouble breathing, constant fevers."

Hottovy said he believes the plan to play again is important but that it's important that teams, players and staff adhere to the protocols "One little misstep or little contact situation by one person can derail an entire industry," Hottovy said on the Zoom call. "I'm not saying that to be extreme, but you get my point that we can do everything we can, as an organization, to make sure we have protocols in place and things set up."

