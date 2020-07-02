Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeBron James' group touts sports venues as mega-voting sites

It also underscores the attention on the mechanics of voting amid the pandemic, with the intensity already reflected in both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden warning that state and local officials have the power to "corrupt" the election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called her "partnership" with the Pistons an "blueprint for other teams and leagues seeking to advance our common goal of protecting access to the vote for all." Lloyd Pierce, head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, said the arrangement in his city ensures "high turnout" in a safe environment.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:51 IST
LeBron James' group touts sports venues as mega-voting sites

If basketball icon LeBron James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. James and his voting rights group, formed this spring with other black athletes and entertainers, are joining with other professional basketball leaders and Michigan's top elections official to push for mega voting sites to accommodate in-person balloting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Than A Vote, the James organization dedicated to maximizing Black turnout in November, shared its plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday after the Detroit Pistons became the second NBA franchise to announce plans to use its arena for voting later this year. In Georgia, Fulton County elections officials this week approved the Atlanta Hawks' proposal to use State Farm Arena as a polling site. Plans call for the arena to serve as a countywide early voting site ahead of Election Day. The idea, which comes after Kentucky used large facilities in its June 23 primary, is to use large spaces that allow for in-person voting while still enforcing social distancing guidelines. It also underscores the attention on the mechanics of voting amid the pandemic, with the intensity already reflected in both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden warning that state and local officials have the power to "corrupt" the election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called her "partnership" with the Pistons an "blueprint for other teams and leagues seeking to advance our common goal of protecting access to the vote for all." Lloyd Pierce, head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, said the arrangement in his city ensures "high turnout" in a safe environment. Benson, Pierce and David Fizdale, former New York Knicks head coach, will advise NBA franchises and arena management entities around the country on how to replicate the existing deals. The Milwaukee Bucks also confirmed they are willing to use their home arena as a voting site in the most populous city in the key battleground of Wisconsin.

The coordinated push is a turnabout, of sorts, in the often-partisan jousting over voting procedures. Some Democrats panned Kentucky elections officials for limiting in-person June primary voting in the state's two most populous counties to Louisville's Exposition Center and the University of Kentucky football stadium in Lexington. Voting rights advocates argued in federal court that the plan, part of culling voting sites statewide amid coronavirus concerns, would harm minority voters.

A federal judge rejected their claims, and voting proceeded without the melee that some advocates had forecast. Now, Benson, a Democrat, is pushing the arena model not as an example of potential voter suppression, but a way to fight it. "One of our greatest challenges in protecting voters' access to democracy this November is identifying accessible locations where citizens can safely vote in person," she said.

Amid COVID, that could outweigh potential logistical difficulties of large sites. Lines for such venues can still be long — just as with normal polling locations — as was seen in Lexington at some points on primary day. Voters also could face traffic jams or public transit hiccups given the number of people involved. General elections also have considerably larger turnout than primaries. Nonetheless, there's a growing bipartisan push for large-venue voting. NFL executive Scott Pioli last week presented the National Association of Secretaries of State a plan for widespread use of professional and college sports facilities.

James' group is officially nonpartisan. But the NBA star has been open about its emphasis on the Black community, where Trump faces intense opposition for his white identity politics. James has not endorsed Biden, but he endorsed Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016. In Milwaukee, meanwhile, the Bucks owners, the Lasry family, are major Democratic Party donors. Bucks executive Alex Lasry helped lead the effort that landed the Democratic National Convention in the city.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

A month after 'unlock' begun, CP & Khan Market traders struggle to keep shutters open

It has been over a month since markets reopened in the national capital after the government eased the restrictions imposed in view of COVID-19 but it is not business as usual at the popular hotspots of Khan Market and Connaught Place. De...

Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track in east Delhi

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found on the rail track at the Mandawali Railway Station in east Delhi on Thursday, with police suspecting that they might have committed suicide, an official said. The woma...

Indian police allege fraud by GVK chairman, others at Mumbai airport

Indias federal police have filed a criminal complaint against the chairman of conglomerate GVK Group and others for alleged fraud in the development of Mumbais international airport that resulted in the government losing more than 92 millio...

Declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra CM candidate, UP path for revival of Cong: Karti Chidambaram

Suggesting that Uttar Pradesh is the path for the national revival of the Congress, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday advocated for declaring partys General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020