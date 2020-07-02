Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes

The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever. "Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:05 IST
ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes

The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever. Weekes died on Wednesday. He was 95.

In a statement, the global body's chief executive Manu Sawhney remembered the ICC Cricket Hall of Famer as a top player of his era and one whose performances will be long remembered. "Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever. We all know of the 'The Three Ws' that comprised Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Weekes, and the reputation they had during the 1940s and 50s," Sawhney said.

"His attacking batting contributed in making the West Indies such an attractive side to watch. To be in that team itself was such a big honour, but there were times when Weekes really stood apart with his distinct style. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends," he added. Weekes played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings against India in 1948.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out controversially for 90 at Chennai. Weekes' cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played the sport at first-class level.

Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four One-day Internationals, all in 1994..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Spain readies measures to boost companies' solvency, government source says

Spain is expected to approve on Friday a new package of measures aimed at boosting companies investment capacity and solvency in an attempt to revive the coronavirus-battered economy, a government source said.News website elconfidencial.com...

UP CM chairs COVID-19 meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Thursday with the COVID-19 management Team-11 officers regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family ...

Over Rs 24,500 crores distributed to MIFs, RRBs under special liquidity facility by NABARD: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that over Rs 24,500 crores have been distributed to Corporate Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Micro Finance Institutions under special liquidity facility by the National Bank for Agriculture an...

Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac

Indias draw against Asian champions Qatar in a World Cup qualifier last year was one of their best results but coach Igor Stimac does not want to put pressure on his players by promising a victory in the return leg. India play Qatar in Bhub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020