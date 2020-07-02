ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes

The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever. Weekes died on Wednesday. He was 95.

In a statement, the global body's chief executive Manu Sawhney remembered the ICC Cricket Hall of Famer as a top player of his era and one whose performances will be long remembered. "Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever. We all know of the 'The Three Ws' that comprised Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Weekes, and the reputation they had during the 1940s and 50s," Sawhney said.

"His attacking batting contributed in making the West Indies such an attractive side to watch. To be in that team itself was such a big honour, but there were times when Weekes really stood apart with his distinct style. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends," he added. Weekes played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings against India in 1948.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out controversially for 90 at Chennai. Weekes' cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played the sport at first-class level.

Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four One-day Internationals, all in 1994..