PV Sindhu, Sunil Chhetri to launch Fit India Talks

The government of India's flagship program Fit India is launching a series of interactive sessions with some of the top sportspersons of the country, with an aim to inspire the school children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:50 IST
Shuttler PV Sindhu (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The government of India's flagship program Fit India is launching a series of interactive sessions with some of the top sportspersons of the country, with an aim to inspire the school children. The sessions, titled Fit India Talks, will be premiered on Friday in the presence of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). "I requested Kiren Rijiju to speak to our school children directly through a platform and not only did he completely oblige but also decided on bringing aboard the likes of PV Sindhu and Sunil Chhetri on board for our first session. All of us will be present on July 3. Please ask whatever you want and we'll answer you during the session at 5 pm," Nishank said in a statement.

A host of leading sports celebrities will be sharing their experiences of childhood, stories on how they got inspired, their failures, struggles, and their success which will present the audience a very inspirational yet interesting account of their journeys - from common school students to world-class champions. "This is a series where the champion athletes will speak to the students and share their inspirational life stories. I invite all the school students, teachers, and the parents to join in and interact with us directly," said Rijiju.

There will be a total of six sessions which will go on till July 14. The likes of badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa, Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal, table tennis star Manika Batra, shooter Apurvi Chandela and inspirational Paralympian Deepa Malik will join in at the sessions. These will be streamed on Nishank's social media pages, MHRD social media pages, Fit India Facebook and YouTube channels, SAI Facebook Page, and MyGov YouTube channel. (ANI)

