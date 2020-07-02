Dhoni did not look rusty during CSK's training camp: Piyush Chawla

Spinner Piyush Chawla on Thursday said that wicket-keeper MS Dhoni did not look rusty during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp in March this year. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to commence from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Honestly speaking, when a guy comes in after such a long break, he is usually rusty. Mahi bhai must have done something in Ranchi. Even after such a long gap, he did not look rusty at all. He used to see off 5-6 balls in the CSK batting sessions and then used to put on a show of big shots," Chawla told Aakash Chopra on the former India batsman's official YouTube channel. "He was batting for long sessions. There were limited people at the camp, with many of them being bowlers. Every batsman (Raina, Rayudu, Mahi Bhai) was playing for 2-2.5 hours at a stretch, they must have been playing 200-250 balls per batsman," he added.

During the interaction, Piyush Chawla that MS Dhoni has been the best captain he has played under. Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile game. This year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)