SPO-CRI-WEEKES-ICC ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes Dubai, Jul 2 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever. SPO-CRI-NIRANJAN-MANOHAR Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah Rajkot, Jul 2 (PTI) Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shashank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the "kind of damage" he has inflicted on Indian cricket.

SPO-CRI-WEEKES-TRIBUTES Glowing tributes pour in for Everton Weekes after West Indies legend dies at 95 Bridgetown, Jul 2 (PTI) Cricket's biggest names, most of whom could hear only stories of Sir Everton Weekes' exploits from the bygone era, on Thursday remembered the "great" batsman and a "greater human being" in glowing tributes after he died aged 95.

SPO-CRI-NIRANJAN-MANOHAR Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah Rajkot, Jul 2 (PTI) Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shashank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the "kind of damage" he has inflicted on Indian cricket. SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-INTERVIEW Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) India's draw against Asian champions Qatar in a World Cup qualifier last year was one of their best results but coach Igor Stimac does not want to put pressure on his players by promising a victory in the return leg.

SPO-CRI-FLOWER-LD YOUNIS Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him batting advice: Flower New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has alleged that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice during a tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-SIMMONS-CWI Simmons' job is not threatened in any way, he is still the best man: CWI president St John's (Antigua), Jul 2 (PTI) West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in no danger of losing his job as he has the "full backing" of the country's cricket board with its president Ricky Skerritt insisting that he had taken permission to attend his father-in-law's funeral.

SPO-CRI-NZ-FULTON Fulton quits as NZ batting coach, to take up head coach job in Canterbury Auckland, Jul 2 (PTI) Peter Fulton has quit as New Zealand's batting coach to take up the job of head coach of the Canterbury men's team, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. SPO-CRI-CA-DUKES Cricket Australia to not use Dukes ball in first-class cricket from 2020-21 season Melbourne, Jul 2 (PTI) Cricket Australia has decided to not use the Dukes ball from this summer's Sheffield Shield, having used it alongside Kookaburra for four seasons.

SPO-CRI-SLC-LPL SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening Colombo, Jul 2 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the government's decision to postpone the reopening of the country's international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-FOOT-U17-MAHA FIFA U-17 Women's WC: LOC, Maha govt discuss preparations Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Local Organising Committee and representatives of the Maharashtra government on Thursday took stock of the preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

IIT Roorkee researchers develop a sterilizing system for disinfecting personal belongings against coronavirus

Researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a disinfection box that can be used to sterilize personal belongings, medical equipment, PPE, apparels among others, against coronavirus. A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee led by Prof. Soumitra S...

EU condemns escalating violence in Afghanistan as 'unacceptable', calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire

Ambassadors of the European Union in Kabul are deeply concerned about the marked escalation of violence experienced throughout Afghanistan since the Eid-ceasefire and have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The EU Delegation in...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance: CPI(M) on allowing pvt players in Railways

The CPIM on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move undermines the basis of Indias self-reliant economy and should be cancelled. The Railways on Wednesday formally ki...

HUL rebrands Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely after dropping word 'fair'

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely as Glow Lovely after dropping the word fair in its name. According to the company, it is taking a more inclusive vision of positive beauty while intro...
