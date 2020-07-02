The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-WEEKES-TRIBUTES Glowing tributes pour in for Everton Weekes after West Indies legend dies at 95 Bridgetown, Jul 2 (PTI) Cricket's biggest names, most of whom could hear only stories of Sir Everton Weekes' exploits from the bygone era, on Thursday remembered the "great" batsman and a "greater human being" in glowing tributes after he died aged 95. SPO-CRI-WEEKES-ICC ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes Dubai, Jul 2 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever.

SPO-CRI-NIRANJAN-MANOHAR Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah Rajkot, Jul 2 (PTI) Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shashank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the "kind of damage" he has inflicted on Indian cricket. SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-INTERVIEW Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) India's draw against Asian champions Qatar in a World Cup qualifier last year was one of their best results but coach Igor Stimac does not want to put pressure on his players by promising a victory in the return leg.

SPO-CRI-FLOWER-LD YOUNIS Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him batting advice: Flower New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has alleged that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice during a tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-SIMMONS-CWI Simmons' job is not threatened in any way, he is still the best man: CWI president St John's (Antigua), Jul 2 (PTI) West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in no danger of losing his job as he has the "full backing" of the country's cricket board with its president Ricky Skerritt insisting that he had taken permission to attend his father-in-law's funeral.

SPO-CRI-NZ-FULTON Fulton quits as NZ batting coach, to take up head coach job in Canterbury Auckland, Jul 2 (PTI) Peter Fulton has quit as New Zealand's batting coach to take up the job of head coach of the Canterbury men's team, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. SPO-CRI-CA-DUKES Cricket Australia to not use Dukes ball in first-class cricket from 2020-21 season Melbourne, Jul 2 (PTI) Cricket Australia has decided to not use the Dukes ball from this summer's Sheffield Shield, having used it alongside Kookaburra for four seasons.

SPO-CRI-SLC-LPL SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening Colombo, Jul 2 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the government's decision to postpone the reopening of the country's international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-FOOT-U17-MAHA FIFA U-17 Women's WC: LOC, Maha govt discuss preparations Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Local Organising Committee and representatives of the Maharashtra government on Thursday took stock of the preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.