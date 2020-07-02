Report: Patriots guarantee Newton only $550K

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is guaranteed only $550,000 under terms of his incentive-heavy deal, NFL Network reported Thursday. Newton, released by the Panthers in March, is recovering from foot surgery and would have made $19 million in the final year of his deal in Carolina.

The Patriots signed Newton for the veteran's minimum but the contract could be worth $7.5 million if Newton hits all of his incentives, per multiple reports. Newton's base contract would be worth $1.05 million in 2020 if he's on the roster for Week 1.

Among the bonuses are $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $5.75 million in incentives, NFL Network reported. Newton, who turned 31 in May, began working out with new teammates this week, including veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham remains a contender to start Week 1 as the Patriots transition following two highly successful decades with Tom Brady behind center.