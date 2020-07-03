Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers F Lindblom completes cancer treatments

I haven't planned anything yet, just trying to get back in shape and we'll see how far it goes." In 30 games this season, Lindblom registered 11 goals and seven assists. In three NHL seasons, all with the Flyers, Lindblom has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 games.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 02:13 IST
Flyers F Lindblom completes cancer treatments
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom completed his treatments for bone cancer Thursday. To mark the occasion, the 23-year-old Swede rang a ceremonial bell at Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

"I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom told the Flyers' official website. "Feels like having my birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. Feels awesome to be done. Can't wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I'm living." In December, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of cancer that grows in and around bones.

He returned to the ice and worked out with teammates last month, but will not play when the Flyers resume action in a four-team round robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The NHL is set to return from its pandemic-prompted hiatus on July 30. "We'll see (what's next)," Lindblom said. "I'm going to try to get back from the chemo and take it from there. I haven't planned anything yet, just trying to get back in shape and we'll see how far it goes."

In 30 games this season, Lindblom registered 11 goals and seven assists. In three NHL seasons, all with the Flyers, Lindblom has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 games.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal seals final deal with TAP's private shareholders

Portugals government announced on Thursday it sealed a final deal with private shareholders of ailing flag carrier TAP to take a controlling stake in the airline while avoiding nationalisation. TAP is too important for the country for us to...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020