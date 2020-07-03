Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed bag for Atwal at 2-under 70; lies 68th in his first event in 4 months

Six others carded 66 each at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday. Atwal, who said the course suited his eye, had a birdie chance on first from under seven-and-a-half feet, but missed and then on second, he missed a par putt from six-and-a-half feet after going into the rough from the tee.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:45 IST
Mixed bag for Atwal at 2-under 70; lies 68th in his first event in 4 months

Returning to competitive golf after four months, India's Arjun Atwal opened his campaign at the Rocket Mortgage Classis with a round of two-under 70. Atwal was Tied-68th, five shots behind the three co-leader led by Doc Redman, Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner, who shot seven-under 65 each. Six others carded 66 each at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

Atwal, who said the course suited his eye, had a birdie chance on first from under seven-and-a-half feet, but missed and then on second, he missed a par putt from six-and-a-half feet after going into the rough from the tee. He followed with a birdie from 11 feet on fourth, holed a testy par from 13 feet on sixth before coming out well from bunker to get a birdie on seventh and turned in one-under. On the back nine, he holed from 21 feet on 10th for birdie, missed from inside three feet for par on 11th and then again rolled in a birdie from 12 feet as he continued to ride the roller-coaster. He missed birdie from inside six feet on 14th and missed par from just over five feet on 18th. "But I had a great hole out from a bunker almost 40 feet away for a birdie on Par-3 15th. That bunker hole out was pretty special as I couldn't see the green or see the ball go in," said Atwal.

"Sure I left a lot of shots, missed some small ones, but also made a few long putts. I guess a bit of rust. But I will take this considering how long I have not played." On a quiet morning and easy scoring conditions, Redman shot a 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner. The 22-year-old Redman was T-11 last week with a final round 63 at the Travelers Championship and T-21 earlier at RBC Heritage.

Redman ended with four successive birdies and seven in the last eight holes. Stallings, Tied-6th last week, birdied his last two holes and three of four, while Kisner had a bogey-free round. Bryson DeChambeau, the only player with top-10 finishes in each of the last three tournaments since Return of Golf, had an action-packed 66 with an eagle, eight birdies and four bogeys. Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud matched DeChambeau at 66.

Rickie Fowler, who missed the cut in the two tournaments he has played since the restart, was among the players at 65. Defending champion Nate Lashley, shot one-under 71 to be T-87..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Goa reopens for domestic tourists amid COVID-19 spread

Goa has re-opened its doors for domestic tourists amidst the coronavirus pandemic. People from across the country can now visit the coastal state though there are several restrictions still in place. Over 250 hotels in Goa have been granted...

Kanpur encounter 'extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Friday called the encounter at Kanpur, that resulted in the killing of 8 police personnel, as extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate. In a series of tweet...

UK Labour leader says coronavirus inquiry is inevitable

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Friday that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governments handling of the coronavirus crisis was inevitable.I think an inquiry is inevitable, Starmer told Sky News. Th...

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020