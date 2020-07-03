Soccer-Belchev returns for second stint as CSKA Sofia coach

Stamen Belchev has returned for a second stint as CSKA Sofia coach after the 31-times Bulgarian champions named their former striker to replace Milos Kruscic, who quit on Thursday. Serbian Kruscic, 43, resigned a day after the club were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Cup final.

The 51-year-old Belchev, who led CSKA between November 2016 and May 2018, is their eighth coach since 2015 and will be looking to win the club's first league title since 2008. CSKA, hoping to clinch a Europa League berth, are third in the league with three games remaining. Belchev will have little time to make his mark however as they are set to host Ludogorets, champions in the last nine seasons, on Sunday.